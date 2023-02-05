Turnovers doom Pokes/Wrestlers gain dual win

University of Wyoming photo

February 5, 2023 — Despite Hunter Maldonado scoring a season-high 34 points, his efforts could not overcome seventeen Wyoming turnovers that turned into 31 San Jose State points as the Pokes dropped an 84-64 road loss to the Spartans. Wyoming’s Mountain West mark now stands at 2-8 (7-15 overall). San Jose State improved to 5-5 in the conference and 14-9 overall.

“In the first half, we turned it over 12 times, and I think that led to 23 or 24 points for San Jose State and then the three offensive rebounds at the start (of the second half), which I think led to another nine points,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “It is a possession game, and it’s hard to beat the other team when you allow the other team to shoot 55 percent, and you shoot 40 percent. You only get about 60 possessions in a game, and when you’re giving up 17 of them on turnovers, it’s hard to beat anybody.”

Sponsor

Wyoming trailed by just one, 6-5, in the first three minutes of the contest. But the Spartans would balloon the lead to 16-5 in the next two minutes of the play. The Cowboys trailed 39-28 at the half.

In the second half, the Pokes stayed within striking distance and trailed by just five points, 46-41, with just over 14 minutes to play. The Spartans would score seven unanswered points to put their lead back to 12, 53-41, with 12:29 to go. That double-digit lead held up through the remainder of the contest.

In scoring his season-high 34 points, Maldonado hit a career-high with 13 field goals.

“He did everything he could, and that’s Maldo,” Linder said after the game. “He did everything he needed to do, but we need more guys to step up.” Jeremiah Oden added 12 points.

The Cowboys return to action on Wednesday, hosting UNLV (4-7, 15-8). The Rebels are coming off an 82-79 home loss to Fresno State on Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99 KSIT.com beginning at 8 p.m. with tip-off at 8:30.

Cowboy Wrestlers Win Dual

The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad picked up their first dual win of the season Saturday afternoon with a dominant 26-6 win over Utah Valley. Eight Pokes picked up wins in the victory over the Wolverines.

“We definitely had more grit today, Tyce (Raddon) came out and showed grit and that really set the tone for us. Overall improved and some of it was forced and didn’t come naturally but I appreciated that they recognized it and were putting a lot more effort in today.” Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch stated. “It’s good to have a win and this team needed a win. It’s definitely something to build on and we will be looking to get better every day.”

Match results:

197 – Tyce Raddon (WYO) dec. Jack Forbes (UVU)

285 – HM Chase Trussell (UVU) dec. Mason Ding (WYO) 3-2

125 – Jore Volk (WYO) major dec. Kase Mauger (UVU) 11-1

133 – Garrett Ricks (WYO) major dec. Kobe Nelms (UVU) 10-2

141 – Job Greenwood (WYO) dec. Ty Smith (UVU) 7-6

149 – Isaiah Delgado (UVU) dec. Warren Carr (WYO) 1-0

157 – Jacob Wright (WYO) dec. Tyson Humphreys (UVU) 6-4

165 – Cole Moody (WYO) dec. Tanner Lofthouse (UVU) 8-4

174 – Brett McIntosh (WYO) dec. Mark Takara (UVU) 4-3

184 – Quayin Short (WYO) dec. Hon Rushton (UVU) 7-1



Extra Match

149 – Darren Green (WYO) dec. James Emmer (UVU) 3-2