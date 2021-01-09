Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 9, 2020) — According to a blog post from Twitter, President Donald Trump’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended.

The post reads in part, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to risk of further incitement of violence.”

The blog post offered an in-depth overview of two Twitter posts made by Trump. The first reads, “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!!”

President Trump then later Tweeted, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter claims these two Tweets must be “read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.”

The two Tweets were assessed under Twitter’s Glorification of Violence Policy, which, ” aims to prevent the glorification of violence that could inspire others to replicate violent acts and determined that they were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Twitter found the posts to be “likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.”