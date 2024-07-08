Two area WYDOT road projects to start Tuesday

WYDOT photo

July 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced a couple of road construction projects that will affect local traffic conditions. Both projects are scheduled to begin tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9.

Jamestown Road Bridge Work

WYDOT, along with contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will close access to the bridge over the Green River on WYO 374, the Jamestown Road, on Tuesday, July 9, for bridge repair work.

bridgeclosureGR zoom

Residents and motorists wishing to access west of the bridge will have to detour on Interstate 80 using Exit 85, near the Love’s truck stop. The east side of the bridge closure will be accessible from Green River or by using Exit 89 on Interstate 80.

The closure will last roughly three months while crews replace the bridge deck. The completion date is currently set for October 31, 2024.

I-80 Exit 99 Culvert Cleaning

WYDOT maintenance crews will work on the shoulder of I-80 near Exit 99 beginning this Tuesday, July 9. Crews will clean the culvert and remove silt and debris to improve drainage. Crews are expected to work in the Exit 99 area all this week. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed in the Exit 99 area and be aware of roadside workers and heavy equipment on the shoulder of the road.