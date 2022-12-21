Two Carbon County EMTs struck by vehicle, one died this morning on I-80

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

RAWLINS, WYOMING — Two Carbon County EMTs were struck by a vehicle this morning. One died and the other was injured while responding to a crash on I-80 in Sweetwater County.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on December 21, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197 westbound on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyoming. At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor with a trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in the initial crash. While first responders were on scene, a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of an ambulance. One of the first responders was critically injured and the other sustained fatal injuries. The first responder, a member of the ambulance service on scene, who sustained fatal injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Tyler Harris of Saratoga, Wyoming. The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY. Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor of the crash.

According to the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County’s Facebook page, “It is with deep sadness that we report a motor vehicle accident involving two Memorial Hospital of Carbon County EMT’s during the early morning hours of December 21st while responding to a request for assistance within Sweetwater County. The incident occurred on I-80 between mile marker 195 and 197 in the westbound lane. During the call, the MHCC ambulance was struck by another vehicle, resulting in injury to one EMT and the death of another. MHCC is working closely with law enforcement surrounding details of the accident. First responders from the Rawlins Fire Department will be assisting MHCC emergency personnel to provide additional resources as needed. With respect for the families involved, additional details are not being divulged at this time. We would like to ask that the same respect be reciprocated by the community.

This marks the second death of a first responder within a week. Laramie County Fire District #5 in Pines Bluff, Wyoming responded with, “Our thoughts and prayers spread across our state. Today and last week the State of Wyoming has lost 2 responders in Line of Duty Deaths. Firefighter Bruce Lang with Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department lost his life when his ATV went into the water while attempting to do a rescue on Keyhole reservoir. This morning a crash on Interstate 80 claimed the life of an EMT from Carbon County. Our sincere condolences go out to their families, friends and fellow first responders.”