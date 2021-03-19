Two Cowboy wrestlers advance to NCAA quarterfinals

Advertisement

March 19, 2021 — Two Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers have advanced to the championship quarterfinals of the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.

Both Jacob Wright (157 pounds) and Stephen Buchanan (195 pounds) won their opening two matches Thursday. The quarterfinal matches will take place this morning.

Four other Cowboys will be wrestling in the consolation rounds today.

Here are the Cowboys first-day results:

141 – Chase Zollmann

Round of 32: No. 4 Tariq Wilson (NCST) Tech. Fall No. 29 Zollmann (WYO) 17-0

Consi. Round: No. 13 Dj Lloren (FS) Maj. Dec. No. 29 Zollmann (WYO) 11-3

157 – Jacob Wright

Round of 32: No. 23 Wright (WYO) Dec. No. 10 Justin Thomas (OU) 5-4 (TB-2)

Round of 16: No. 23 Wright (WYO) Dec. No. 26 Johnny Lovett (CMU) 2-1 (TB-1)

165 – Cole Moody

Round of 32: No. 13 Tanner Skidgel (NAVY) Dec. No. 20 Moody (WYO) 3-2

Consi. Round 1: No. 20 Moody (WYO) Dec. Brian Meyer (LEH) 2-0

174 – Hayden Hastings

Round of 32: No. 14 Hastings (WYO) Dec. No. 19 Michel O’Malley (DREX) 4-2

Round of 16: No. 3 Carter Starocci (PSU) Dec. Hastings (WYO) 8-2

184 – Tate Samuelson

Round of 32: No. 23 Charles Small (HOF) Dec. No. 10 Samuelson (WYO) 3-2 (TB-1)

Consi. Round 1: No. 10 Samuelson (WYO) Dec. DeAndre Nassar (CLST) 3-2

197 – Stephen Buchanan

Round of 32: No. 8 Buchanan (WYO) Fall (3:34) No. 25 J.J. Dixon (ORST)

Round of 16: No. 8 Buchanan (WYO) Fall (1:59) No. 9 Noah Adams (WVU)

285 – Brian Andrews

Round of 32: No. 14 Andrews (WYO) Dec. Quinn Miller (UVA) 6-4

Round of 16: No. 4 Cohlton Schultz (ASU) Won by DQ over No. 13 Andrews