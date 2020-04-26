Two Cowboys drafted into the NFL while the MWC has 10 total draft picks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 26, 2020) — When the New England Patriots selected Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Cassh Maluia on Saturday as the 25th pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it marked the first time since 2017 that Wyoming has had two players selected in the same NFL Draft. Logan Wilson was selected as the first pick of the third round on Friday night by the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2017, Wyoming running back Brian Hill was selected by the Atlanta Falcons and offensive lineman Chase Roullier was selected by the Washington Redskins. The last time Wyoming had two players taken in the same NFL Draft at the same position was the 1989 NFL Draft when Wyoming defensive linemen Dave Edeen and Pat Rabold were selected by the Phoenix Cardinals and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Overall, the Mountain West Conference had ten players chosen in the NFL Draft’s seven rounds. The SEC Conference had the most players chosen with 63 players. The Big 10 was next with 48 players chosen.

The Mountain West Conference NFL Draft Picks:

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was the first MWC player taken in this year’s NFL Draft. Love was selected in the opening round by the Green Bay Packers, the No. 26 overall pick.

On Friday night, Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland went in the second round (No. 58 overall) to Minnesota and Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (No. 65 overall) was the a third-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Saturday, Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker was the No. 119 overall, going to the Atlanta Falcons. San Diego State offensive lineman Keith Ismael (No. 156 overall) was selected by the Washington Redskins. Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver was the No. 164 overall selection going to the Miami Dolphins. A third Boise State player, wide receiver John Hightower was drafted by Philadelphia as the No. 168 overall pick. Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti went to the Denver Broncos as the No. 181 overall pick. Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia (No. 204 overall) went to the New England Patriots, and Hawai‘i quarterback Cole McDonald ended up with the Tennessee Titan with the No. 224 selection.

This marks the eleventh time in the Mountain West’s 21 years that the league has had at least 10 draft picks.