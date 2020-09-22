Two die in separate vehicle/wildlife collisions

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 22, 2020) — The latest two Wyoming highway fatalities both involved vehicle collisions with wildlife on the roadway.

On Monday, Wyoming resident Jeremy Anderson (town was now listed) died when his pickup crashed and rolled after hitting a deer on US 14 near Sheridan.

On Sunday, a South Dakota woman, who was a passenger on a motorcycle, passed away for injuries received when the motorcycle collided with an antelope on US 16 near Newcastle.

Wyoming’s highway death toll now stands at 95.