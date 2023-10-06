Two firearm incidents reported in Green River yesterday

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Police Department Public Information Officer Jamie Green was contacted by local media company, Sweetwater Now, on the morning of October 5 about gunfire reports in the evening of October 4.

Green reported about an incident involving an abandoned car. At approximately 19:10 hours officers responded to report of a weapons offense. It was reported an airsoft pistol or a firearm had shot at an abandoned vehicle. Officers gathered information, contacted the vehicle owner, and completed an incident report.

However, at approximately 19:19 hours officers also responded to a separate incident report of shots fired. While on scene officers observed a window that appeared to have been shot out. Officers conducted a canvas of the area to ensure there was not an active threat to the community but did not locate anyone in the area. Officers gathered information and detectives were called to the scene.

The two separate incident reports are not related. Due to the close timing of the incidents it was a miscommunication that information on only one of the two incidents were reported by Green. This was a mistake and we apologize for any confusion or concern that this has caused.

This second case is still under active investigation. If anyone has information please call Detective Fischer at 307-872-6167 or email at [email protected].