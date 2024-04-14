Two flights daily returning to local airport on June 1

April 14, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs has announced the return of two daily flights to Rock Springs beginning June 1. The local airport has been offering a single flight per day since February 1, 2022, due to a shortage of pilots.

According to a press release from Airport Director Devon Brubaker, “While the pilot shortage persists, there has been recent relief with increased interest in aviation careers and the recent slowdown in aircraft deliveries. Together, this has resulted in a drawback in record mainline airline hiring levels from those seen in 2022 and 2023, which is improving retention levels at the regional carriers.”

Brubaker stated the updated flight schedule is loaded through Sunday, August 18th, and available for booking immediately on

United Airlines’ website and mobile app. For travel beyond August 18th, flight schedules will be updated in the

coming weeks to allow for booking.

“At a time when our corner of the State is experiencing exponential tourism growth and is on the brink of robust industrial growth that will result in thousands of new temporary and permanent jobs, demand for business and leisure connectivity has never been higher,” Brubaker said. “The timing of this announcement couldn’t be better for our community, with large events like the National High School Finals Rodeo returning to Rock Springs this summer and growing business demand forthcoming.”