Two GR residents receive “2019 Volunteer of the Year” Award from GR Chamber

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 26, 2020) — Two Green River women, Lydia Montoya and Shirley Maes, have been awarded the 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award from the Green River Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber had this to say about Montoya and Maes,

“This year as we recognize our Volunteer of the Year award, we are thankful to give this special award to volunteers who have given to the community through the Chamber.

Volunteering is an important part of every organization. Volunteering enables individuals to make a positive impact on his or her community. This year’s award goes to 2 individuals.

This duo has been volunteering their time assembling the monthly newsletter here at the Chamber for more than 10 years. We have enjoyed hearing their laughter throughout the years as they work together.

They not only accomplish a big job for us but make us smile too. We would like to extend our thanks to Shirley Maes and Lydia Montoya for all they do for the Green River Chamber.”