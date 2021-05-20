Two GRHS seniors awarded Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 20, 2021) — Green River High School announced last night the two winners of the 2021 Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship.

Green River Seniors Kenra Kempton and Trinity Greene won the scholarships.

This scholarship is in honor of Maicy Braden, who was tragically killed in a car accident on October 3, 2016.

Green River High School welding instructor Tom Wilson and automotive instructor Aaron Locker presented the scholarships.

Watch the video below to learn more about the scholarship, and the recipients.