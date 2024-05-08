Two GRHS seniors honored as Southwest Senior Scholar-Athletes

Axel MacKinnon (left) and Brianna Ulrig (right of Green River High School (submitted photos)

May 8, 2024 — Wyo4News

Sweetwater County School District #2 announced that two Green River High School senior student-athletes were listed as 3A/4A Honorable Mention, Southwest Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The two are Brianna Uhrig – Honorable Mention – Southwest Senior Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Axel MacKinnon – Honorable Mention – Southwest Senior Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

According to Tony Beardsley, SWCSD2 Athletics Director, student-athletes are nominated and voted on by high school athletic directors and/or representative coaches from the entire southwest area of Wyoming. The awards are given out based on athletic and academic achievement, and community involvement.

Brianna Uhrig Highlights

Among her many accomplishments, Uhrig was an All-Conference swimmer in her freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. In the last three years, she also earned All-State swimming honors. Uhrig also lettered twice in varsity soccer and wrestled on the school’s first two female wrestling teams where she was named All-State her senior season.

In the classroom, she maintained a 3.979 grade-point average and was named to the GRSH Academic Honor Roll all four years.

Axel MacKinnon Highlights

MacKinnon was a four-year varsity wrestler and a three-year varsity football player for the Wolves. In wrestling, he was named All-Conference and All-State in his junior and senior years. In his senior season playing football, MacKinnon was named All-Conference and Second Team All-State. He was also a four-year varsity soccer player, garnering All-Conference awards in his junior and senior seasons. All-State soccer honorees for 2024 have not yet been announced.

MacKinnon also excelled with school work, earning Honor Roll status all four years with a 3.8 weight grade-point average.