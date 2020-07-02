Two horses shot outside Evanston, investigation has begun

EVANSTON, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) — According to the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of two horses on Wasatch Road outside of Evanston. Read the statement below:

“The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent shooting of 2 horses on Wasatch Road outside of Evanston. The involved weapon is a small-caliber gun. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Deputy Calvin Robinson or Sgt Brooke Hale at the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office, 307-783-1000. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling or sending a text message to 307-708-CASH (2274). Information provided could be eligible for a reward through the Crime Stoppers program.”