Two individuals sustain minor injuries after car rear-ends school bus

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — On the morning of Friday, August 21, a school bus for Sweetwater County School District #1 was rear-ended by a car.

According to Jennifer Maze, Public Information Officer for the Rock Springs Police Department, the accident occurred at 6:58 a.m., at Taylor St. and Foothill Blvd., where a passenger car rear-ended a bus with five juvenile passengers aboard.

The driver of the car was the only one in the vehicle. The driver of the car was issued a citation for using a cell phone while driving causing a crash.

One juvenile had minor injuries as well as the driver of the passenger car.