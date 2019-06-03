Two Kemmerer Wrestlers Sign With Wyoming Cowboys Wrestling

Laramie, WY (6/3/19) – Today Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch announced the addition of four wrestlers, two from Kemmerer, to the Cowboy squad.

Donny Proffit and Hayden Walker, both of Kemmerer, have committed to the Poke wrestling program. Darrick Stacey of Shelly, Idaho and Jace Rhodes of Billings, Montana were the other two signees announced today.

Danny Proffit – Proffit won Wyoming four state high school championships. Proffit was the 2019 Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner for the state of Wyoming. He was also a rough stock competitor in rodeo.

Hayden Walker – Walker had an impressive high school career leading up to his commitment to Wyoming. Walker won three state championships as a Ranger, including a 2A 195-pound state title this year. He has been named an All-American by the National High School Coaches Association, who named him an Academic All-American as well.

Earlier, Wyoming announced the signing of Brooks Baker, Stephen Buchanan, Brendon Garcia, Job Greenwood, Jake Svihel and Terren Swartz. All six signed with UW last fall.