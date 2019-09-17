Two Killed, Two Injured In Monday’s Shooting In Cheyenne

Cheyenne, WY (9/17/19) – Two adults, one male and one female, were killed and two juveniles seriously injured in a shooting incident in Cheyenne late Monday afternoon. According to reports posted late Monday night on the Cheyenne Tribune Eagle Facebook page, 25-year-old Andrew Weaver of Cheyenne is in custody for the shooting which occurred at a home on 11th Street in Cheyenne around 4:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cheyenne newspaper is reporting that Weaver was taken to Cheyenne Medical Center for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Names of the victims have not yet been released and no motive for the shootings has been given. Cheyenne police are continuing their investigation.