Two locals from Green River win ‘Run with the Horses Marathon’ last weekend

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River Chamber of Commerce would like to share the results from the 20th annual ‘Run with the Horses Marathon, ½ Marathon, and 10K’ which took place on August 19, 2023.

This event included three different races, the marathon, the ½ marathon, and a 10K. These races began and ended at Expedition Island which is located at 475 S. 2nd Green River, WY.

The official start time for each race was 7:00 a.m. and had a 7-hour time limit. The Run with the Horses set record numbers this year. Our biggest race was in 2021 with 155 runners. This year we had 160. Two locals from Green River won the Men and Women’s marathons.

Patrick Balizan won the men’s marathon for the second year in a row. This year he beat his last year’s record. He ran the marathon in 3 hours, 23 minutes, and 5 seconds. Last year he ran it in 3 hours, 33 minutes, and 51 seconds.

Julianne Forrester won the women’s marathon this year. She is the first local woman to win the marathon. She ran the marathon in 4 hours, 5 minutes, and 7 seconds.

The race was professionally timed by Runner Card. We continue to promote our website specifically for the races at www.runwiththehorsesmarathon.com and a full list of all the results is available.

This event was produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY.