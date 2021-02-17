Two men charged for manufacturing pipe bomb with intent to sell, other felonies

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 16, 2021) — The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing the investigation of the traffic stop that occurred on February 14, 2021, in the 1000 block of Walnut resulting in the finding of a pipe bomb.

After several search warrants were executed officers located an additional pipe bomb that was safely disarmed by the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad.

Spencer Cottrell and Bryan Foster have been charged with felony Possession, manufacture, transportation, sale of explosives-intent to unlawfully endanger Wyoming State Statute 6-3-111(b).

This case still remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.