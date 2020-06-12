Two more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sweetwater County, total now 30

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), two more laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in Sweetwater County. This brings the total in Sweetwater County to 30, with eight probable cases.

Advertisement

In Wyoming, there are 811 laboratory-confirmed cases and 216 probable cases, equalling 1,027. Statistics for recoveries regarding laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases were not updated.

The death toll in Wyoming due to the virus is still 18. For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.

Information was provided by WDH.