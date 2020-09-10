Two Natrona Deputies promoted to Corporal earlier this week

Darrian Mechling

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — According to a Facebook post from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Gus Holbrook promoted two deputies Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Greg Saylor and James Soller were promoted to the rank of Corporal.

Corporal Saylor and Corporal Soller are currently assigned to the Detention Operations Division of the Sheriff’s Office.

Corporals at the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office oversee the field training of new Deputies, and act in a supervisory position in the absence of a Sergeant.