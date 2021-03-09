Two new appointments, two reappointed to UW Board of Trustees

Advertisement

An attorney from Sublette County and a businesswoman and former educator from Teton County have been named to the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees.

Elizabeth Greenwood of Pinedale, and Carol Linton, of Jackson were appointed by Governor Mark Gordon and approved by the Wyoming Senate. They succeed Mel Baldwin, of Afton, and Dick Scarlett, of Jackson.

Advertisement

Reappointed to the board were Vice Chairman John McKinley, of Cheyenne, and Secretary Michelle Sullivan, of Sheridan. Their terms, and those of Greenwood and Linton, extend through 2027.

“We’re grateful for the service of Trustees Baldwin and Scarlett, and we look forward to working with our new board members and the great team at UW to advance our beloved university,” says Board of Trustees Chairman Jeff Marsh, of Torrington.

Greenwood, a fourth-generation Wyoming native who grew up in Sublette County, earned a degree in economics from Grinnell College in Iowa and graduated from UW’s College of Law in 1982. She also studied law for a year at the University of Western Australia, and she worked in law in Australia for five years. She returned with her husband to Wyoming in 1995 and has predominantly been a sole practitioner in the state, concentrating on litigation of all types.

Advertisement

Linton is an associate broker with JH Real Estate Associates in Jackson, and she and her husband, Jim, own Big R Ranch & Home, also in Jackson. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island, she moved to Laramie in 1980 and enrolled in UW’s College of Education, where she received her secondary education certification after student teaching at Cheyenne Central High School. Her first job as a high school chemistry teacher was in Powell, where she met and married her husband. They have raised three children.

Linton is a trustee of the National Museum of Wildlife Art and president of Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Teton Area. Her past volunteer work includes serving as co-chair of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Patron’s Ball, as treasurer of the Teton Board of Realtors, and on the First Western Trust Advisory Board.

Appointed by the governor with the consent of the Wyoming State Senate, the UW Board of Trustees consists of 12 members appointed to six-year, staggered terms. As the institution’s governing body, the trustees have a broad range of responsibilities, including major policy and budgetary matters affecting the university.