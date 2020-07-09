Two new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County, 24 statewide

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Thursday, July 9, Sweetwater County has added another two laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 116. Sweetwater County still has 10 probable cases.

Statewide, 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,428 laboratory-confirmed cases and 346 probable cases. 1,313 of those cases have recovered. The death toll due to the virus is still 21.

