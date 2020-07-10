Two new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County, total now 118

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 10, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Friday, July 10, Sweetwater County reported two more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 118. Sweetwater County still has 10 probable cases.

Advertisement

Statewide, 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,445 laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases dropped to 345. 1,327 of those cases have recovered, leaving the total number of active cases in Wyoming at 463. The death toll due to the virus is still 21.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.