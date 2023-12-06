Two new local artists exhibits at Sweetwater County libraries

Library staff member Bianca Alderson admires some of the artwork hanging in the gallery space at Sweetwater County Library. The Small Works Exhibit at SCL and the CFAC Staff Exhibit at White Mountain Library will be on display through the end of January.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 6, 2023 — Two new exhibits are now up in the Sweetwater County Library System. The current exhibit at Sweetwater County Library is the annual Small Works Exhibit and White Mountain Library is featuring the Artwork of the Community Fine Arts Center staff. Both displays are up through the end of January.

“Small Works is a two-dimensional show with artwork no larger than 9 x 12 inches. Anyone in Sweetwater County, out of high school, is eligible to submit their original paintings, drawings, or other 2D artwork ready for display.

Participating in the show are Deon Quitberg, Megan Beavers, Rebecca Patton, Angelina Q. Bennett, Gwendolyn Quitberg, and Debora Soule. The work is a variety of traditional materials such as watercolor and acrylic paint as well as pencil, pastel, collage, and mixed media. The subject matter is also varied including landscapes, animals, and florals. The Community Fine Art Center staff, Amanda Romero, Gwendolyn Quitberg, and Debora Soule, are showing some of their recent artwork which includes oil and acrylic paintings as well as some mixed media works.

The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff, Alan Vaughn, Sherri Angelovic, Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule with community volunteers Deon Quitberg. Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale, meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The public is invited to visit both SCLS library galleries during the hours of Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.