Two rescued from tipped canoe mishap at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

Photo courtesy of Green River Fire Department Facebook page

June 6, 2024 — Wyo4News

Press Release from the Green River Fire Department (Identifies of individuals involved were not released by authorities)

At approximately 11:40 am on June 5, 2024, the Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, were dispatched to Lost Dog Confluence to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. It was reported that an adult male and a juvenile who had tipped in a canoe and could not be located by the reporting party.

Upon arrival, first responders were able to spot the two who were reaching a shoreline on the opposite side, and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s boat was able to load both individuals and transport them back to the shoreline where rescue personnel were waiting.

Upon reaching the shoreline, though both individuals were reported to be wearing life jackets, the juvenile was unresponsive. First responder crews were able to get the patient loaded into the ambulance and start treatment for hypothermia and related injuries. Air Med was able to launch from Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital and met with responding agencies at the intersection of Highway 530 and the entrance of Lost Dog Road. The patient was stabilized and transported to a hospital suitable for their injuries.

As a result of the rescue operations, Highway 530 was shut down for about 30 minutes to complete rescue operations.

GRFD would like to remind everyone that this is the time of year people are out on the lake, please remember how quick winds can pick up and to be aware of the dangers that are associated with water recreation. Keep an eye on everyone at your camp and the time they spend in the sun and water.

“Water temperature was around 50 degrees, the duration the individuals had to spend in these temperatures definitely played a part in the injuries”, Bill Robinson, GRFD, stated.

Due to quick reactions of the family to notify dispatch and get first responders on the way, along with the team work from all agencies involved, a positive outcome is hopeful for the family. As always, GRFD would like to thank Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department, Air Med, Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital, and Sweetwater Combined Communications Center for assistance on this call.