September 21, 2023 — The Rock Springs City Council will hold a Special Meeting/Workshop this Monday at 4 p.m. regarding the Bureau of Land Management’s Draft Resource Management Plan Revision. That plan analyzes resource management issues for BLM-administered lands in Sweetwater, Fremont, Lincoln, Uinta, and Carbon counties.

The public is invited to attend Monday’s meeting, which will take place at the Rock Springs City Hall.