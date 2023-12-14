Two RSHS students pass their Eagle Scout Board of Review

Elizabeth Burton (left) and Rileeight Truatman. Submitted Photo by Sandra Clark Trautman

December 14, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Congratulations are extended to Rock Springs High School students Rileigh Trautman and Elizabeth Burton. Both finished their Eagle Projects and passed the Eagle Board of Review Wednesday night. The two are now ready for their Eagle Scout Rank Court of Honor.

Trautman is a sophomore at RSHS, while Burton is a junior. Both joined Troop 307 in 2019 when the girls were offered the opportunity to join the Boy Scouts of America scouting program.

Trautman’s mother, Sandra Trautman, has been the Scoutmaster for four years. She also has a total of 10 years as a leader for BSA cubs, Rock Springs BSA Girls Troop 307. Her father, Todd Trautman, has been the Committee Chairman, assistant, and an “overall everything” since 2014. The Trutmans, Rileigh, and Elizabeth Burton founded Troop 307 in 2019.

Burton’s parents, Cindy and Todd Rollins are also part of Troop 307 by helping with various activities.

In information sent to Wyo4News, the four parents say that this journey has taken a long time to get to this point, and the two scouts say that it was worth it.

Burton and Trautman wish to thank everyone who has been a part of their scouting journey, including the registered leaders of Troop 307, various councilors close to home and in other states, Vera Trefethen, and their Scout friends. They also want to thank Todd Trautman for the use of his tools for their Eagle projects, and Bloedorn Lumber for their donations to the projects.

Trautman’s project involved two concrete benches at the park on Cascade Drive and Westridge Drive.

Burton’s Eagle project is the eight free-standing coat racks with her EB brand, used at the Young At Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs.