Two RSHS students sign letters of intent

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 26, 2019) — Two Rock Springs High School students signed letters of intent today to move on to the collegiate level at their respective sports.

Ryan Powers, a baseball player, signed his letter of intent to play for Menlo College, in Atherton, CA.

Sponsor

“I’m really hyped up, and really excited,” Powers said. “I’ll have to be ready for the workouts that will come in, everything is next level and will be higher up, so I just have to stay in my best shape and stay ready to play some baseball.”

When asked what Powers is looking forward to most about this experience, he replied, “I’m looking to gain new experience and hopefully learn a few new things that Wyoming hasn’t taught me, hopefully, that will help me to step up my game to the next level.”

Powers wants to thank his parents, as well as the Elite Level Sports Academy in West Valley, UT.

Menlo college baseball program competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC).

Advertisement

Favour Wanjoku signed a letter of intent today with the University of Nebraska, where she will become a member of the track and field team.

Wanjoku visited a number of schools before deciding to join Nebraska, including the University of Wyoming and the University of Utah.

Advertisement

“This feels really great, I’m very excited to move to the next level,” Wanjoku said.

“I’ll definitely have to take my workouts more seriously and put more effort into everything I do. I’m looking forward to having a new family, a new environment, and competing at a new level,” she said.

Wanjoku wants to thank all of her coaches for supporting her on her journey to the collegiate level.