Two suspects wanted in WY Horse Rustling case from 2017 arrested in Maryland

PINEDALE, WYOMING (February 24th, 2020) – According to a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office (SBCO), two suspects wanted in a horse rustling case from 2017 were arrested in Maryland.

This morning, Monday, February 24, 2020, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland regarding two individuals wanted out of Sublette County. Assistance from the Montgomery County Police Department was requested due to information gathered during the investigation that the two wanted individuals were working in Montgomery County, MD.

Thomas Hickman and Katherine Entsminger are wanted on warrants stemming from a case in 2017, where it is alleged that the two rustled horses from a Sublette County Business.

Montgomery County Police Officers were able to locate the two individuals and arrested them on the Sublette County Felony Warrants for horse rustling and theft.

Both subjects are awaiting extradition hearings in Maryland for their return to Sublette County at this time.

Wyo4News reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.