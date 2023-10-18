Two Sweetwater County firefighters graduate from National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program

Photo Courtesy of Rock Springs Fire Department #1

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Fire Chief Scott Kitchner and the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Department are pleased to announce that Battalion Chief Dallas Buller and Battalion Chief Clark Allred have recently graduated from the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The goals of this program are to promote and enhance the professional growth of fire service leadership while preparing future leaders through a combination of education and linking people and ideas. Participants in this program receive instruction on leadership, community risk reduction, firefighter and community safety, contemporary training issues, and analytical tools for decision-making. This two-year program comprises four unique courses requiring the participant to develop and complete a Capstone project directly benefiting the fire officer’s department and community. This Capstone project gives the student an opportunity to demonstrate the application of course theory and concepts in real-life situations.

I am extremely proud of the dedication that Battalion Chief Buller and Battalion Chief Allred displayed in completing this program. This reflects the quality of the leadership that makes up the Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Department. Professional development opportunities like these translate into better service and care for the citizens our agency serves.