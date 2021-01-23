Two to four inches of snow expected locally tonight

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 22, 2021) — The National Weather Service in Riverton is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Wyoming tonight through Saturday evening.

Periods of snow are expected to continue on Saturday, before tapering off late Saturday evening.

Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected. In addition, winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.

The warning effects both Rock Springs and Green River.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including along I-80. Be sure to slow down and use caution while driving.