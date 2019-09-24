Two Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp inmates on escape status

Newcastle, Wyoming — Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson are on escape status from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Green, 48, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with white/gray hair and blue eyes.

Green is serving a sentence for larceny. He was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years.

Simpson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Simpson is serving a sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon. He was sentence in 2012 to five to 15 years.

It is believed that Simpson left the facility with a black Labrador-mix dog.

Both inmates were discovered missing Sunday night following a facility count. Local Law enforcement have been notified, and area residents were alerted as soon as the escape was confirmed.

Additional staff were called back to the facility, and a full facility search took place. The inmates were not found on-site.

Green and Simpson should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

It they are seen, call law enforcement immediately. Reports may be made to the Newscastle Police Department at 307-746-4486, or call your local law enforcement or 911.