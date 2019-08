Cheyenne, WY (8/05/19) – To honor the victims of the weekend tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordan, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset this Thursday.

The death toll in Saturday’s El Paso, Texas shooting is 20 with Sunday’s shooting in Dayton, Ohio leaving nine dead.