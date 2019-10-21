U.S census begins national recruitment campaign

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) — The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking thousands of workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 Census and will be hosting multiple hiring events this week in several locations across Wyoming.

The events will feature information on what jobs are currently available and the specific duties and responsibilities of each role. These jobs are critical in helping to ensure people respond to the 2020 Census, shaping the future of our country.

The Census Bureau will kick off the nationwide recruiting events with a news conference Oct. 22 at the National Processing Center Paper Data Capture Center – West in Phoenix, AZ.

In total, the Census Bureau seeks to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is implementing peak recruiting efforts now.

Applying now to work as a census taker is a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and part-time workers to line up spring and summer employment opportunities. It is also a unique way to be a part of history and make sure your local community’s voice is heard and counted.

Applicants that are hired will begin training and work in the late winter/early spring of 2020.

For more information, please visit 2020 Census Jobs or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages. Applicants may also call 1-855-JOB-2020 or the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

Members of the media interested in attending any of the below events should RSVP to Jennifer Hillmann at [email protected] or text to 970-818-6549.

Sublette County

What: 2020 Census Recruitment Event in Big Piney, Wyoming

When: October 21, 2019

Where: Big Piney High School – 115 S Nichols Street, Big Piney, WY 83113

What: 2020 Census Recruitment Event in Pinedale, Wyoming

When: October 23, 2019

Where: Pinedale High School – 101 Hennick Street, Pinedale, WY 82941

What: 2020 Census Recruitment Event in Pinedale, Wyoming

When: October 25, 2019

Where: Sublette County Educators Conference – 101 Hennick Street, Pinedale, WY 82941