U.S. Marshals Alert Public Of Latest Scam Spoofing Official Phones

Cheyenne, WY (7/1/19) – The U.S. Marshals in the District of Wyoming are alerting the public of an imposter phone scam where con artists are spoofing the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money.

“Scammers are using technology to modify the telephone number appearing on your caller ID to impersonate phone numbers from legitimate sources, such as law enforcement agencies,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Garry Brewer of the District of Wyoming. “U.S. Marshals Service offices around the country are receiving hundreds of calls from people nationwide asking us why the Marshals are seeking money from them,” Brewer said. “We want to alert the public to these scams.”

Advertisement

The U.S. Marshals are urging people to report the calls to their local FBI office (https:www.fbi.gov/contact-us), and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, which has the ability to detect patterns of fraud from the information collected and share that data with law enforcement.

During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses. They then tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card or gift card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine.

Scammers use many tactics to sound credible. They sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses.

Advertisement

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and to the FTC. Things to remember:

U.S. Marshals will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers, or bank routing numbers for any purpose.

Don’t divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Report scam phone calls to your local FBI office and to the FTC.

You can remain anonymous when you report.

If scammer provides a court order, authenticate the call by calling the clerk of the court’s office of the U.S. District Court in your area and verify the court order given by the caller.

For more information visit www.usmarshals.gov.