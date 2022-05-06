U.S. Marshals recover kidnapped child

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — U.S. Marshals from the District of Wyoming and members of the Gillette Police Department this afternoon recovered a child kidnapped from Alaska earlier this spring.

The recovery follows a previous arrest of the non-custodial mother in Gillette. The child unfortunately was not located at the time of the arrest.

Autumn Wilson, of Alaska, was arrested on April 19 on charges of custodial interference and kidnapping. Wilson was turned over to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office pending extradition to Alaska.

“This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when law enforcement agencies work together,” said Randall Huff, U.S. Marshal for the District of Wyoming. “We are very thankful this child was rescued unharmed and will soon be returned to the family.”

The U.S. Marshals Service supports the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s mission to protect children from victimization by providing assistance to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. In the fiscal year 2021, the USMS received 1,640 requests from law enforcement for assistance in missing child cases. With assistance from the USMS, 950 missing children were recovered.

The Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 enhanced the U.S. Marshal Service’s discretionary authority to assist other law enforcement agencies with the recovery of missing, endangered or abducted children, regardless of whether a fugitive or sex offender was involved. The USMS have a Missing Child Unit to oversee and manage the implementation of its enhanced authority under the act. Upon request, the Marshals assist other law enforcement agencies with the recovery of “critically missing children,” who have gone missing under circumstances that indicate an elevated risk to the child.

Since 2015 the agency has recovered more than 2,300 missing children. The USMS has recovered missing children in 56 percent of cases received. Of those recovered, 61 percent were recovered within seven days. Nationwide, more than 50 local USMS task forces are dedicated to violent crime reduction by locating and apprehending wanted criminals. These task forces also serve as investigation hubs for missing and exploited juveniles throughout the country.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.