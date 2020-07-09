U.S. Sen. John Barrasso speaks during RS Chamber’s July Virtual Connections Luncheon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 9, 2020) — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., was the featured speaker for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce’s July Virtual Connections Luncheon via Zoom. To start the zoom meeting, Barrasso was awarded the Spirit of Enterprise Award from Chris Eyler, Executive Director of Congressional and Public Affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

To start, Barrasso gave positive comments and hope in the midst of economic struggles in Wyoming, including Sweetwater County. He expressed concern about getting kids back to school and getting the economy running again.

As the luncheon continued, Barrasso answered questions regarding the Paycheck Protection Plan, CARES Act, the need for upgrades with infrastructure in Sweetwater County, the continued discussion for help at Memorial Hosptial of Sweetwater County (MHSC), and struggles at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.

Irene Richardson, CEO of MHSC, gave an update and let Barrasso know they have tested over 3,000 people at MHSC for COVID-19. Richardson also let listeners know COVID-19 was not what hurt the hospital, but people not coming to MHSC to get their healthcare needs met. She said this was devastating for MHSC. The state of the economy is also a concern Richardson expressed, along with the uncertainty of the future.

The talk of diversifying the economy was discussed, and Barrasso talked about the discussions he has had in the past for bringing new businesses to Wyoming, but did say the three main strengths of the economy will not be going away, which is energy, minerals, and travel.

No real solutions came about during the discussion, but good ideas and thoughts were brought forward with more than 40 people listening.