Uinta County COVID-19 surge traced to recent gathering of young people

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2020) — During Governor Gordon’s Tuesday media briefing on COVID-19 here in the state, Wyoming State Health Officer Alexia Harrist explained her understanding of Uinta County’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Harrist, responding to a media question, stated the spike was traced to a celebratory gathering of young people where social distancing measures, as defined by the state and the venue, were not observed by attendees. Some of those party attendees have now spread the virus to others in the county.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health website, on June 1, Uinta County had reported just nine cases of COVID-19. As of yesterday’s report, that number now stands at 80.