Uinta County still leads the way in Wyoming’s new COVID-19 cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 19, 2020) — Uinta County continued to lead in the way in Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website is reporting another 11 new cases Thursday bring the county’s total to 98. Uinta County had nine reported cases on June 1.

In all, the WDH reported 22 new cases on Thursday in the state, including a single new report here in Sweetwater County. Thursday’s figures now show Sweetwater County with 36 cases with eight more probable cases.

Other new reports on Thursday came from Fremont (3), Laramie (2), Natrona (1), Park (2), Sublette (1), and Teton (1) counties. In all, Wyoming’s total COVID-19 count is 906, with 238 probable cases. Recovery from the virus improved by seven Thursday to 674.

Statewide testing numbers increased by nearly 1,100 on Thursday to now stand at 35,916.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday: Albany (26, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (33, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, -), Fremont (285, +3), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, -), Laramie (131, +2), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (75, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (10, +2), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (2, +1), Sweetwater (36, +1), Teton (77, +1), Uinta (98, +11), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (34), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (72), Lincoln (4), Natrona (15), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (18), and Washakie (5).