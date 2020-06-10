Uinta County with 10 new COVID-19 cases as state death toll now at 18

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — Last night the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported another COVID-19 related death in the state. An adult woman from Fremont County became the state’s 18th death related to the disease. The woman had previously been hospitalized and had known health conditions recognized as putting her at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Also, the WDH is announcing a fourth resident of a Washakie County nursing home, previously identified as experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, died last month. While the older woman’s death in Montana is associated with the nursing home outbreak, her death will not add to Wyoming’s total count of coronavirus-related deaths due to out-of-state residency.

Yesterday, Tuesday, Uinta County reported 10 of the state’s 11 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the WDH website. Wyoming’s total now stands at 760, with 210 probable cases reported. The state’s recovered case number is now at 600, an improvement of eight from Monday’s report.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday’s postings: Albany (24, -), Big Horn (8, +1), Campbell (22, -), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (264, -), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (14, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (26, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (32, +10), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (31), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).