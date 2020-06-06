Uinta County with six new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 6, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 12 new statewide, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to the WDH website, Uinta County reported the most new cases with six. Natrona County reported three new cases with two in Fremont County and a single new case in Albany County. Wyoming’s total number of lab-confirmed cases is now 721, as of Friday’s report.

While the Friday report of new cases grew by 12, the WDH reported 13 more recoveries from the disease bringing the state’s recoveries total to 575. There are currently 212 probable cases statewide.

As of Friday, 27,400 test have been administered in Wyoming.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday’s postings: Albany (24, +1), Big Horn (5, -), Campbell (19, -), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (257, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (68, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (24, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (16, +6), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).