Uinta County’s COVID-19 cases surge again Monday with 12 new cases

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 16, 2020) — On Sunday, May 31, 2020, according to the online report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), Uinta County had recorded just nine total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Yesterday’s WHD website report showed their number has now grown to 77 with another 12 new lab-confirmed cases reported Monday.

Advertisement

In all, Wyoming’s COVID-19 number grew by 17, but the state’s total number of cases rose by only 15 as Carbon County’s number fell by two, without explanation. Single new cases were reported Monday in Albany, Campbell, and Laramie counties with two new reports coming from Fremont County.

The WDH is currently reporting 856 total confirmed cases in the state with 223 probable cases. Recovered cases now number 646, an improvement of four from Sunday’s report.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Statewide testing is at 32,911.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday’s report: Albany (25, +1), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (32, +1), Carbon (13, -2), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, -), Fremont (276, +2), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (129, +1), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (5, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (32, -), Teton (74, +1), Uinta (77, +12), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (9), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (67), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (11), and Washakie (5).