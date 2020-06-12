Uinta County’s COVID-19 total up by another 13 Thursday, Sweetwater County 1

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — Thursday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website showed Uinta County’s lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow at the state’s highest rate. Yesterday, another 13 cases were confirmed in Uinta County, marking 26 new cases reported since Monday.

Advertisement... Story continues below

In all, 25 new lab-confirmed cases were reported by the WDH website Thursday, including one here in Sweetwater County. Fremont County reported another six cases with two in Campbell County and one each in Big Horn, Carbon, and Teton counties.

The total of Wyoming’s recovered cases increased by another 10 Thursday and now totals 622. The total testing for COVID-19 in the state numbers 31,402.

Advertisement

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Thursday’s: Albany (24, -), Big Horn (9, +1), Campbell (26, +2), Carbon (10, +1), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (270, +6), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (73, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (28, +1), Teton (71, +1), Uinta (48, +13), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Thursday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (10), Converse (10), Fremont (32), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (5), and Washakie (5).