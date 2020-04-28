2020 Uintah County Fair in Utah canceled

UINTAH COUNTY, UTAH (April 28, 2020) — The Uintah County Facebook page announced the 2020 Uintah County Fair for June 4-6, 2020, was canceled on April 27, due to COVID-19 restrictions and other factors. Read the announcement below:

Due to the statewide restrictions that remain in place on large gatherings and other factors, the difficult decision was made Monday, April 27, to cancel the 2020 Uintah County Fair.

The Fair was slated to take place June 4-6.

Derk Hatch, general manager for Western Park, the Uintah Conference Center and the Buckskin Hills Complex, said the decision to cancel the Fair wasn’t reached easily, and was based on the need to abide by Gov. Gary Herbert’s order on mass gatherings and several other considerations, including:

Conversations Hatch had with participants in the Cruisin’ During COVID-19 events on April 17 and April 24 in Vernal. “I spoke with people in 41 vehicles during the Cruisin’ events and asked if they would feel comfortable sitting side-by-side with other people at a large event or gathering. I only had people in five vehicles say they would feel OK doing that right now.”

Only one of the regular participants in the Demolition Derby has been building a derby car, Hatch said. “We didn’t think you’d be having a derby this year,” was the most common response Hatch got from other past participants he contacted. He said the economic downturn has had a negative impact on sponsors for derby cars, and many drivers don’t have the money to build a car on their own at this point due to the economy.

The concert promoter the county typically uses for the Fair contacted Hatch recently to request that the county provide financial support for this year’s show. In years past, the county has not assumed any financial risk for the concert. The concert promoter charged the county nothing, keeping any profits or absorbing any financial losses, Hatch said.

“It’s hard to not have the Fair this year, but this is the safest, most prudent action we can take to keep the public safe and wisely save tax dollars,” Hatch said.

While most Fair events have been canceled, some that traditionally draw smaller crowds are expected to take place, according to Hatch.

“We are still planning on several events that week that are easily handled under the TriCounty Health Department’s public health order,” he said, “and we will be meeting with TriCounty Health Officer Jordan Mathis and his department for more direction.”

The Uintah Basin Stock Show and the Dino-Mite Classic Jackpot Show will continue as planned, as will the Outlaw Trail Theatre and the rodeos, Hatch said.

“It shouldn’t be a problem with the size of the crowds we usually have for these events,” he said.

Efforts are still underway to determine whether the carnival will be able to take place during Fair Week.

“We hope restrictions ease a bit more in the coming weeks to allow all the other events scheduled later in June, July and the rest of the year to go forward as planned,” Hatch added.

Western Park, the Uintah Conference Center and the Buckskin Hills Complex are open, available and capable right now of hosting events and activities such as club gatherings, business meetings, weddings, and reunions while adhering to the current state and local public health rules and guidelines, Hatch said.

“We anticipate that once a few more regulations are relaxed, the organizers of most of the hundreds of canceled or postponed events will all want to get things rolling quickly,” he said, “so get in contact with any of our facilities to quickly claim your dates.”