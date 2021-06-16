Ultimate in 80’s entertainment at the 2021 Wyoming’s Big Show

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 16, 2021) – The Sweetwater Events Complex announces America’s #1 80’s Cover Band, Flashback Heart Attack, as part of the After Dark Concert Series at Wyoming’s Big Show. Flashback Heart Attack will perform Friday, August 6th at 8:30 pm with support from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

80’s cover band, Flashback Heart Attack, is more than just flashy outfits, occasional choreography and funny stage shtick. Flashback Heart Attack plays the biggest hits of the 80’s with precision, reverence and a whole lot of love. Clad in a choice of the authentic red leather suits, black tie, hair metal or yacht rock attire, the coronary cohorts of this engaging new-wave 80’s cover band perform faithful, high-energy renditions of monster jams like “Jessie’s Girl” “Your Love” “Just Like Heaven” and “Don’t Stop Believin” with engaging delivery. Most 80’s cover bands try their best – Flashback Heart Attack does it effortlessly.

Flashback Heart Attack is an award winning, high energy, engaging show playing all the best 80’s hair metal, dance, pop, new wave, glam rock, and hard rock hits perfectly. They will take us on a journey to a different place in time. They are edgy yet sophisticated, funny and entertaining.

To keep the 80’s groove going Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is partnering with Wyoming’s Big Show to host 80’s costume contests, 80’s trivia and special pricing for the event. The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced LANCO on August 3, 2021, Queensryche on August 4, 2021, Frankie Ballard on August 5, 2021 and Clint Black on August 7, 2021. Watch for information on concerts Tuesday through Saturday, as well as a full line up of secondary entertainment and 4-H & FFA events. For the most up to date information visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.