UNC Bears three-point shooting gives Cowboys another loss

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 15, 2019) – The Northern Colorado Bears hit 11 3-point shots to just two for Wyoming in handing the Cowboys their fifth straight loss, 74-53, in Laramie Saturday night. The non-conference loss drops Wyoming to 3-8 on the season while Northern Colorado (UNC) improves to 5-4.

The Bears ended the contest 11 of 31 (35.5%) from beyond the 3-point arc while Wyoming was just two of 11 (18.2%) from three. UNC came into the game ranked second in the nation in threes per game.

“What I shared with the team after the game and at halftime was being executers of the game plan,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “We knew they shoot the three ball a lot and we wanted to limit their attempts, but they got up some shots. We shot well in the first half and we attacked the rim, but in the second half early turnovers made it a quick momentum shift and we played from behind.”

The game was close for much of the fist half with Wyoming holding a 15-14 led with 13:35 to play. It would be the Cowboys final lead of the game. Even with hitting 60% of their field goals attempts in the first half, Wyoming still trailed Northern Colorado at the end of the first half 40-34.

UNC opened the second half with a 7-2 run to make it a 47-36 game. Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson would pull the Pokes within single digits on two occasions, but 3-point shooting would lift the lead back for the Bears, 59-46, with 11:10 remaining.

The Bears would hold the advantage for the rest of the game. Wyoming would go just 1-of-8 from the field in the final five minutes of play.

Once again, the Pokes were led in scoring by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado with 17 points. Senior A.J. Banks added eight points. The Bears were led by Jonah Radebaugh’s 24 points.

The Cowboys will host Utah Valley Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.