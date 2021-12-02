Undefeated Cowboys home tonight vs. Denver University

University of Wyoming Photo

December 2, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys will put their undefeated mark on the line tonight with a home game against Denver University. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement





Wyoming is 6-0 on the season after Monday’s 79-66 road win at Cal State Fullerton. The Denver Univerity Pioneers are 3-5 in the early season. Last Saturday, DU lost 77-68 at Utah Valley.

Currently, the Cowboys lead the Mountain West Conference and rank sixth in the nation in allowing opponents to shoot only 35 percent from the field. The Pokes are shooting 52 percent from the field, second in the conference and seventh in the nation. Wyoming is currently averaging 83.7 points per game to rank No. 24 in the nation and rank No. 27 in the nation, allowing just 58.3 points per game.



Wyoming and Denver will meet for the 158th time on Thursday. Wyoming is 106-52 against the Pioneers, winning the last three games played between the schools.