Undermanned Pokes prevail, but Mustangs women fall

University of Wyoming photo

December 6, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Due to illness, the Wyoming Cowboys suited up only seven scholarship players in their contest against the South Dakota School of Mines last night. But after a tight first half, Wyoming surged in the second half to post an 80-59 win over the Hardrockers of Rapid City, South Dakota. UW key players Branden Wenzel and Kobe Newton did not suit up for the contest.

The win raised the Pokes season mark to 5-3, while South Dakota School of Mines fell to 4-5.





“It was good to get reaccumulated with your home court, and that happens a lot when you play on the road,” UW head coach Jeff Linder. “For us to have the first half we did, which was not ideal, but considering the circumstances with Wenzel and Newton out sick and players under the weather, our guys really pushed through.” Wyoming led only 35-34 at the first half break after trailing 10-2 to start the contest.

Linder added, “We had better rhythm in the second half. They have older guys, and you look at who we are playing with two true freshmen in the starting lineup. It was good for us to get those guys’ experience.”

Wyoming was led by freshman Cam Manyawu with a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season. Guard Sam Griffin added 17 points and tied a career-high with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Up Next

The Cowboys will host Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.

Mustang Woman Suffer Home Loss on Tuesday

The College of Southern Idaho (CSI) outscored Westen Wyoming 37-30 in the second half to secure an 82-71 win over the homestanding Mustangs. The loss drops Western to 3-9 on the year while CSI improved to 10-3.

Individual scoring recaps were not available.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again next Tuesday in Twin Falls, Idaho.