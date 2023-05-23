Union Wireless Emergency Network Maintenance happening at 5:30 p.m. today

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [EMAIL]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — At approximately 5:30 p.m. MST, there will be an Emergency Network Maintenance evolution conducted on the network Union connects with to provide services. This maintenance evolution will impact Union’s services and will cause temporary disruptions. Be assured Union teams are working closely with service providers and Union partners to rectify this situation and restore normal services as quickly as possible.

The entire Union team sincerely apologizes for the frustration and inconvenience the disruptions will cause. Your patience, understanding, and continued support during this time is genuinely appreciated.

Thank you,

Union Team