Union: Your locally owned telecommunications provider

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

MOUNTAIN VIEW, WYOMING — Standing behind their mission and vision statements, Union continues to expand and serve the rural areas of Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado, while also integrating themselves into many community organizations around the areas they serve.

History of the Company

Union, originally known primarily as Union Telephone Company, was established in Mountain View in the year of 1914 by John D. Woody. As told by Union Wireless’s Chief Customer Relations Officer and great-grandson, Brian Woody, the family had moved up to Valley to work on the Oregon short-line railroad from Granger, Wyoming outwards. This was also around the time, the Union Pacific Railroad moved headquarters to Green River, Wyoming. With the transition of headquarters for the railroad it was not plausible to ride horseback to Green River daily. It was at this time when John D. Woody was reading the latest information on a new invention, the telephone. At this time in history, four rancher lines were within the area, and these lines were able to talk to each other on the line but not on other lines. “Union” itself, came to be after Woody united the four rancher lines, which allowed the lines to communicate with each other and the outside world.

The company as a whole moved forward in the 1950s when John D’s son, Howard Woody, took over the company after he returned from World War II. Despite the tolls on the company during these times, Howard Woody kept the vision alive as he continued to expand the company. To this day, Union continues to expand while serving the communities of Wyoming and parts of Utah and Colorado.

Mission Behind the Company

Union strives to become the premier telecommunications provider within the Rocky Mountain region. Tressa Barnes, Marketing Director, has been with the company for the past 28 years and states that John D. Woody saw the need for the telephone within the communities and that is what drove him to establish the telephone lines for all people, especially the ones within the rural area. Company-wide, the company has moved to uphold its values as they strive to serve the underserved communities as well as the more established communities that tend to be overlooked by higher-profile telephone companies.

At the very core of Union, the company moves to give back to the community in as many ways as possible. Union currently holds a “Give Back Program” which presents the company and staff with different ways to give back to the communities they are thankful to serve. Union staff can be found volunteering for events, donating money to school districts, sponsoring events/organizations, etc, depending on what each community is specifically looking for.

Products and Services

Union as two main services, broadband and wireless. The broadband services range from DSL to fixed wireless to fiber. Everything that Union does is fiber-fed and at this time they are working to bring fiber to all areas. Within their broadband services, the user has the option to manage their broadband through one seamless application. Within the app, they offer the users protection. Union partners to filter content to keep their users safe and secure. In addition to providing the fastest service available in many of their markets, Union also provides customers with easy-to-use equipment and tools to let them manage their networks, as well as premium products for parental controls, bandwidth prioritization, and Intrusion Protection Settings. Outside of typical residential services, Union also carries a portfolio oriented to community support. They offer dedicated, unlimited wireless network access to First Responders, a slew of business offerings, partnerships for and with housing developers, and reduced-cost offerings for those in need.

Union Wireless Staff and Customers

Union Wireless’s staff are all residents within the areas they serve, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah, therefore meaning that no other employees are contracted out when the needs arise. The staff that works on all upgrades and maintenance are those you find picking up their child from school, shopping at the grocery store, and the parents at the park. All work is done within the house through their different departments so that they can bring employment to the states, cities, and communities they serve. At this time, Union currently employs around 250 with many being military veterans. With nearly a dozen retail locations across the state, Union serves over 40,000 landline, wireless, and broadband customers.

Awards

The late Howard Woody was inducted into the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame in 2019. Union was also recognized and honored by the American Legion Post 36 for their 100 year celebration as a century-long supporter of the post in 2020. In the years of 2021 and 2023, Union Wireless received “Large Business of the Year” from the Bridger Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Expansion and Growth

As stated, Union continues to expand bringing the latest technology and services to the people they serve. Union Wireless’s mobile network is being revamped from the ground up due to a congressional mandate. As this new network builds and expands over Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado, it will provide consumers with 5G services all while expanding the fiber network.

“We are truly appreciative of our customers because we are a local business. Your business means everything to us. We are here because of you and we want to continue to be here for you. We are appreciative of the support because we are a local company and we do really care about our communities and what they have to say and what we can do to provide for them. At the end of the day, we are in your backyard and we are a Wyoming company, and we are apart of the Wyoming fabric.”

Myra Robinson, Union Public Relations Manager

